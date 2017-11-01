Sensationalist Reports in Spain Claim Neymar Could Return to La Liga with Real Madrid

Reports in Spain suggest that Paris Saint-Germain's world-record signing Neymar, could be set for an immediate return to La Liga with Real Madrid just months after making the switch to Paris from Barcelona.

Spanish publication Don Balon state that the 25-year-old Brazilian has been in secret negotiations with Los Blancos' club president Florentino Perez, over what would be a sensational return to Iberia.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The rather dubious report claims the Sao Paulo native and former Santos forward is already unsettled in the French capital, citing problems playing under former Sevilla boss Unai Emery, as well as his well-documented falling out with team-mate Edinson Cavani over penalty duties.

It is alleged that the player is already now seeking a return to Spain. La Blaugrana have registered no interest in re-acquiring him, but that would also be moot as the player wants to play for their former fierce rivals instead.

If these reports could be taken with a mere pinch of salt, Don Balon also claim that Perez has been in secret discussions with Neymar's father, as the Madrid club seek out a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

There has been a rich history at the Santiago Bernabeu down the years, of players hailing from Brazilian shores. Roberto Carlos, Robinho and Ronaldo can all lay claim to the status of Real Madrid 'greats'.

Even today, the likes of Casemiro and Marcelo are amongst the finest in their respective fields. The report however, is unlikely to come anything close to fruition.

Firstly, Neymar commands a fee in excess of €200m, a number over which Perez can have as many 'discussions' as he likes, but would still need to foot the bill.

Second, the player himself would surely not disrespect his former employers to cross the divide to the Spanish capital's most illustrious club. There are of course a few exceptions in Luis Figo, Michael Laudrup and former boss Luis Enrique, but one doesn't make Neymar out to be that much a renegade.

Football in the modern day of course has become something of a surreal landscape, particularly with regard to the transfer market.

But a move back to Spain just does not make sense. Neymar, since flying the coop at the Nou Camp has verily spread his wings for Les Parisiens, having scored 11 times in Ligue 1 already this term, at an average of 98 minutes a goal.

A suggested move to Madrid - a club once again in upheaval, and set for more next summer - would merely shackle the the forward again. Whilst Don Balon can lay claims to being right in the past, this is surely not one of them.