Serie A Giants Join Manchester City in Battle for Atletico Starlet Jose Gimenez

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Internazionale are reportedly set to battle it out with Premier League leaders Manchester City and Serie A holders Juventus to sign Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez. 

Speculation about the future of the Uruguay international is beginning to grow, with the youngster's contract at Atletico it set to expire in June 2018. There has also been nothing official indicating that Diego Simeone's side are preparing to offer him a new deal.  

With the uncertainty, Inter are reportedly now interested in signing Gimenez. According to Football Italia, Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio is targeting the defender to strengthen the squad and he has also been given clearance by the owners, the Suning Group, to make the deal happen. 

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

However, they will face competition from Manchester City and Juventus for the player. Juventus are particularly said to be interested in the Uruguay star and have reportedly been monitoring him for some time. 

 

The 22-year-old has seen his playing time decreasing over the last few seasons at the Spanish club. In the 2015/16 campaign he featured 27 times for Los Rojiblancos, but that number went down to just 17 last season and just five so far this term.  

Gimenez revealed in the summer that it is his 'dream' to play in the Premier League one day. However, he also said if Atletico Madrid offered him a 'contract for life' he would stay in Spain. 

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Speaking to Direct TV Uruguay, he said "I dream about playing in the Premier League because all the games are pretty even.


"But if Atletico make a contract for life, I am staying. Atletico have taught me so much since the day I arrived. I'm privileged to be at the club. 


"I'm calm about transfer rumours and I always discuss them with my representatives."

