Off-Target: Shocking Statistic Reveals Why Atletico Madrid Are Struggling in the Champions League

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Atlético Madrid's awful Champions League run this season continued on Tuesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Azerbaijani side Qarabağ FK at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone's side have managed to get a total of three points in their opening four Champions League group stage matches without winning a single game.

Atlético have been held by Qarabağ on two separate occasions now and with European games against Chelsea and AS Roma soon to come, Los Colchoneros' lack of goals has become the biggest threat to their progression to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Despite registering an impressive 74 shots in their Champions League campaign so far, Atlético have only found the back of the net on two occasions. 

Star player Antoine Griezmann was able to beat Thibaut Courtois from the penalty spot when Chelsea travelled to the Spanish capital. 

However, second-half goals from Álvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi completed an impressive turnaround for the Blues to leave Simeone's side empty-handed.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Thomas Partey scored a wonder goal for Atlético in their most recent Champions League outing to cancel out Míchel's first-half strike. 

Although the hosts' blushes were spared on Tuesday, the Ghanian midfielder was the only player able to beat Qarabağ goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic in 32 attempts at goal.

