VIDEO: Man Utd's Maroune Fellaini Spotted in Istanbul as Besiktas Rumours Gather Pace

Marouane Fellaini has reportedly been spotted in Turkey as he discusses a potential move to Besiktas, according to reports in the Eastern European country.

Video footage has emerged on Twitter allegedly showing the Manchester United midfielder being spotted at the Swisshotel in Istanbul on Wednesday, and that trademark hairstyle would be seen a mile off to be fair.

That video would ordinarily just been dismissed outright, but Turkish newspaper Milliyet has also claimed that Fellaini is in the country to hold talks with Besiktas over a free transfer switch from the Red Devils next summer.

Rumoured Besiktas transfer target Fellaini spotted at Swisshotel Istanbul today... pic.twitter.com/gcwWxa5m9G — Besiktas Talk (@BesiktasTalk) November 1, 2017

The report states that the Belgium international, who is of Moroccan descent, is in "advanced talks" with the Super Lig giants as his Old Trafford contract continues to tick towards its expiry date.

Fellaini's deal with United will end once the 2017/18 campaign is done and dusted and, despite manager Jose Mourinho expressing his desire to see the 29-year-old stay in Manchester, talks over a new contract are believed to have stalled.

Fellaini's advisers want the ex-Everton and Standard Liege man to be given a lengthier deal than what is being proposed by United's representatives, but the club are refusing to budge on their long held stance concerning players entering their 30s.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 80-times capped international turns 30 years of age on 22nd November, and United's club policy dictates that no player over that age should be handed a contract extension longer than 12 months.

Fellaini, however, wants job security as he looks to potentially pocket his final big contract and knows full well that someone like Besiktas would be all but happy to cater to his needs.

Fellaini has bagged 19 goals and 10 assists in 141 appearances for United, including four and one respectively in eight games this term.

