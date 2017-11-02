AC Milan Boss Vincenzo Montella Calm About Future But Admits Criticism Is 'Justified'

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Under pressure AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella has admitted this season has been more difficult than expected ahead of the club's Europa League tie against AEK Athens on Thursday.

While Milan are top of their Europa League group, they are only eighth in Serie A, fifteen points behind league leaders Napoli. 

Speaking at a press conference, Montella responded to his critics and speculation about his future. 

"The last seasons have been very difficult," Montella explained, "and big changes have been made. We need positive results. I'm convinced we will bounce back if we keep working hard to win."


This summer marked a big change by Milan, in which they spent around €200m on a squad overhaul. Some of these new signings, such as £35m Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, have endured a difficult start to their career in Milan. 


Bonucci is, however, available to start for Milan this weekend following a two match suspension. 

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"Maybe the break was good for him from a mental and physical point of view," Montella added. "It’s reasonable to criticise a player but not the way he was questioned. We strongly believe in Leo."


After five defeats from eleven Serie A games, Montella job has been under pressure for so far failing to deliver results despite the huge summer spending. But Montella has said he does not feel under pressure in Milan.


"I'm calm, I know the risks of this job, but I feel the support of the management. The club needs results and I do as well."

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"I was expecting difficulties along the way but not so many. Actually, I think I am handling well the situation because compared to last year, this season’s critics are more justified."

Victory in Athens will edge Milan closer to qualification from their Europa League group. They face Sassuolo in the Serie A on Sunday where they will hope to change their fortunes after last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Juventus.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters