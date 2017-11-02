Antonio Conte Still Fully Backed by Chelsea Board Despite Disastrous Recent Form

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Antonio Conte still has the full backing of Chelsea's board, despite a run of form which has left the defending Premier League champions nine points off the pace after just 10 games. 

Tuesday night saw the Blues concede three goals against Roma for the second time in a fortnight - this time without hitting any of their own in reply; following up a 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge with a chastening 3-0 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico. 

However, the Mirror report that the board at Chelsea is sympathetic to Conte's tough start to the season; N'Golo Kante, Victor Moses, Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata, Pedro and Danny Drinkwater all suffering injuries in the first few months of the campaign. 

The club's summer signings have taken time to bed in, with Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko only just beginning to adapt to the Premier League while Davide Zappacosta continues to play a largely peripheral role. 

Things are unlikely to get any easier for Conte and co., with Stamford Bridge hosting Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. The Blues could fall 12 points behind leaders Manchester City and seven behind Jose Mourinho's men with a defeat in west London - and Thibaut Courtois admitted that he and his teammates can kiss their title goodbye if they drop points. 

“City are nine points ahead of us, United four, Tottenham just one.” he said. “So if you want this game is a must-win game to remain at the top and remain close to the other teams. We will try to get the three points at home and we will give our lives for it on Sunday.”

