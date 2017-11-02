Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Believes 'Super-Fit' Jack Wilshere Is Ready for England Return

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he believes midfielder Jack Wilshere 'is ready' to return to the international picture with England, having been a more regular fixture for the Gunners so far in the early stages of this season.

Speaking to the club's official website, the Gunners boss says the 25-year-old Englishman is ready for another call-up for the Three Lions, as manager Gareth Southgate formulates his plans for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Wenger told arsenal.com: “Personally, I think he’s ready,” said the Frenchman. “He was not three weeks ago but he is today. He’s ready. He’s competitive.





"In every single competition, he’s ready to play. I would encourage him to do it. And I don’t know how you can keep a super-fit Jack out of the England squad."

Since the summer of 2011 when Wilshere suffered a stress-fracture to his ankle, the Stevenage-born playmaker has endured a torturous time with injury and has been unable to regain the form that had led many to believe previously, that he could become of the finest players to come from English shores.

The last five years have been a gradual road to recovery for Wilshere, who last played in an England shirt at Euro 2016 having barely appeared for Arsenal that season.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

With Southgate set to name his squad this weekend for the upcoming friendlies with Germany and Brazil at Wembley Stadium next week, Wenger believes the time is now right for the player's comeback and that it will serve Wilshere well after his mental battle for fitness during the last five years.

“I spoke to [England manager Gareth Southgate] about Jack before the Swansea game", said Wenger. "I don’t know if he will be called up. He just asked me how he is and I said no restrictions. He’s in a very good way.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“I am convinced it would help Jack, personally. When you have been so frustrated so many times, every positive experience is welcome.

"It would be a positive as well because you have the World Cup and you have a new manager who has not called him up yet, so that for certain would play a positive part in his head.”