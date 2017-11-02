Barcelona Chasing RB Leipzig Stars as Manchester United Prepare to Offer Stiff Competition

Barcelona could launch twin moves for RB Leipzig stars Timo Werner and Dayot Upamecano, as Ernesto Valverde looks to bring through a new generation of Blaugrana stars.





Mundo Deportivo report that Barca technical director Robert Fernandez was in attendance at the Red Bull-backed side's 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on the weekend, while Calciomercato claim that Manchester United are also tracking highly-rated defender Upamecano.

The Catalan side are looking to the Bundesliga pair as long-term replacements for the 30-year-old pair of Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique, with a number of their key players - including Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano and Andres Iniesta - now the wrong side of 30.

An eight-point cushion over Real Madrid in La Liga has given Valverde and co some space to concentrate on their future in upcoming transfer windows, but 19-year-old centre-back Upamecano is unlikely to come cheap.

Dayot Upamecano vs Bayern



38 passes

86% pass accuracy

3 interceptions

2 tackles won

10 clearances

1 last man tackle

3 blocks



Monster. #RBL pic.twitter.com/csvuiVdVqm — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) October 25, 2017

The French starlet arrived in Germany for just £8.8m, but has a release clause worth ten times that figure - and the presence of United in any potential transfer battle could help drive any potential fee up near that mark.

Werner, meanwhile, netted a fine lobbed finish in Leipzig's 3-1 defeat to Porto on Wednesday night and could be a viable alternative to the Uruguayan Suarez sooner rather than later as the former Liverpool man continues to struggle this season.

Suarez has failed to score in four Champions League games in this campaign, leaving him with a tally of just three from 11 games in all competitions - Messi doing all of the club's heavy lifting up front, firing 15 in just 14 appearances.