Belgian Side Royal Antwerp Confirm Death of Youth Player Following Cardiac Arrest

Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp have announced that youth player Joel Lobanzo has sadly passed away, following an unsavoury incident which took place during a training session.





The 17-year-old had to be rushed to hospital after he reported feeling sick whilst participating in Under-19 training on Tuesday.





Lobanzo remained in critical condition at the medical facility, with the club announcing his untimely passing on Thursday.

"We discovered this terrible news that Joel Lobanzo, a 17-year-old youth player from RAFC, died last night," the club said in a statement.

Royal Antwerp's Joel Lobanzo has sadly died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of only 17. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hKwD1janaL — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 2, 2017

"The young football player had become a victim of sudden cardiac arrest during the training of the U19 on Tuesday night.

"The medical supervisor and trainers who were in the vicinity of the player immediately started the resuscitation, after which the MUG team transferred the player to the UZA in critical condition. The young man remained in critical condition for more than one day, but died on Thursday.

"At the time of this tragic event, some tens of young people were present in the training fields. For all witnesses of this awful incident - both fellow players, trainers and youth workers - the club has provided shelter and support since yesterday. Over the next few days this will be the case. This is further communicated internally.

"For respect for Joel and his family, the club wishes to limit communication. We strongly urge the media not to bother the family and friends. A time of mourning breaks, which we want to spend in serenity. We convey our deepest feelings of compassion to Joel's family and friends."