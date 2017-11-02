Belgian Side Royal Antwerp Confirm Death of Youth Player Following Cardiac Arrest

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp have announced that youth player Joel Lobanzo has sadly passed away, following an unsavoury incident which took place during a training session.


The 17-year-old had to be rushed to hospital after he reported feeling sick whilst participating in Under-19 training on Tuesday.


Lobanzo remained in critical condition at the medical facility, with the club announcing his untimely passing on Thursday.

"We discovered this terrible news that Joel Lobanzo, a 17-year-old youth player from RAFC, died last night," the club said in a statement.

"The young football player had become a victim of sudden cardiac arrest during the training of the U19 on Tuesday night.

"The medical supervisor and trainers who were in the vicinity of the player immediately started the resuscitation, after which the MUG team transferred the player to the UZA in critical condition. The young man remained in critical condition for more than one day, but died on Thursday.

"At the time of this tragic event, some tens of young people were present in the training fields. For all witnesses of this awful incident - both fellow players, trainers and youth workers - the club has provided shelter and support since yesterday. Over the next few days this will be the case. This is further communicated internally.

"For respect for Joel and his family, the club wishes to limit communication. We strongly urge the media not to bother the family and friends. A time of mourning breaks, which we want to spend in serenity. We convey our deepest feelings of compassion to Joel's family and friends."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters