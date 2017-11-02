Cristiano Ronaldo Admits Real Madrid Are Weaker Without Trio of Ex-Teammates & Key Injuries

Real Madrid travelled to Wembley to play Spurs in a Champions League match that they hoped could turn their current poor form around after a loss to Girona in La Liga last weekend. Instead, they were deservedly beaten 3-1 by an in-control Spurs side and alarm bells are ringing round the Spanish capital.

However, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes there is no crisis at his team despite being three months into the new season and yet to hit full form. Rather, he puts results down to a lack of experience in the side accompanied by injuries to key players, according to reports by Marca.

During his post-match interview, Ronaldo said "People cannot forget the good things that we have done. I do not know what it means to say this is a crisis, people forget the good things we have done very quickly.

"We can lose three or four games but there is never a crisis."

Furthermore, Ronaldo is feeling the difference in the attack without Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal, who are both out due to injury. The Portuguese forward believes many of Madrid's important players are either injured or have wrongly moved on.

Ronaldo said "The players who arrived this summer have a lot of potential. Pepe, Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez made us stronger, but those in the squad today are younger.





"We also need Carvajal and Bale back.

"It is not a worse squad but it has less experience and that is very important. It's not an excuse, I'm happy and the alarms are not going off."