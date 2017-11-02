Crocked Alderweireld 'Out for Weeks' After Spurs Star Sustains Hamstring Injury in Real Win

Toby Alderweireld has reportedly admitted that he will miss the new few weeks after he limped out of Spurs' win over Real Madrid with a hamstring strain.

The centre-back was part of Tottenham's side that put the reigning Champions League title holders to the sword 3-1 at Wembley on Wednesday, but was forced off after 24 minutes of the encounter.

Renowned Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur sent out a tweet in the aftermath of the clash after he had spoken to Alderweireld in the press area, and the 26-year-old's comments did not make for good reading for Spurs fans.

Toby Alderweireld limping through the mixed-zone. He has a hamstring strain. “I will be out for a few weeks.” #thfc pic.twitter.com/eEOu7xZPG2 — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) November 1, 2017

Alderweireld's quotes clashed slightly with those of his manager Mauricio Pochettino, who stated after his team's stunning victory that he hoped the Belgium international would not be out for as long as it was feared.

Pochettino told the Metro: "He feels something and tomorrow we must assess him. For Sunday, it’s difficult but we’ll see. We will have to assess him and then see."

Alderweireld's injury was the only blot on an otherwise superb night for the Lilywhites as a brace from Dele Alli and a strike from Christian Eriksen defeated Los Blancos in remarkable fashion.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The ex-Ajax star had played every minute of Tottenham's Premier League and Champions League campaigns to date until he was substituted in the capital, and will undergo scans on the strain on Thursday or Friday.

Pochettino now faces up to the possibility of having to select an untested centre-back trio or revert to a more tradition centre-half partnership as he looks to find a formula to Alderweireld's absence.

Jan Vertonghen will likely be partnered by club record-buy Davinson Sanchez in his compatriot's absence, while Pochettino could deploy Eric Dier as the third central defender with that pair if he plans to continue with his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

Spurs booked their place in the last-16 of UEFA's continental club competition with victory over Real on Wednesday and need four points from their last two group H games to cement top spot.

