Everton Could Appoint Burnley Boss Sean Dyche as Goodison Park Manager on Monday

Sean Dyche looks to be next in line to become Everton manager and the deal could be finalised on Monday. Major shareholder Farhad Moshiri is now certain the Burnley boss fits the criteria and is the right coach to replace Ronald Koeman.

According to The Sun, the Toffees are set to trigger the Englishman's buy out clause with the Clarets and have opted against the appointment of Sam Allardyce - having held talks in London on Wednesday.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, Watford's Marco Silva and former Dortmund mentor Thomas Tuchel were all touted as potential options.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Carlo Ancelotti was also heavily courted by Everton, but with the Italian now out of the equation, the club instead turn to a more suitable option in Sean Dyche (46) - having inspired Burnley to 7th with very limited resources.

Dyche will have a serious job ahead of motivating this current crop though, should the move go through. Toffees defender Ashley Williams blames himself and his team-mates for the sacking of Koeman.

The Welshman described how Everton's training ground, Finch Farm, "isn't a nice place to be" after the side have plummeted to 18th in the Premier League, as spirits dwindle amongst the players.

On Thursday, David Unsworth will lead the side out at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, against last European outings victors Lyon. Currently sat bottom of the group with a single point from three games, Everton will be desperate to dig out a performance and instil some confidence in the players once more.