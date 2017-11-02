Jurgen Klopp Pleased With Patience Exhibited in Liverpool's 3-0 Victory Against Maribor

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with how his side showed patience in the face of NK Maribor's defensive tactics, as the Reds comfortably won 3-0 in their Champions League tie on Wednesday.

The victory is the second in the space of 14 days against the Slovenian side, and while Liverpool were unable to break down Maribor in the first half, the German told his side to continue plugging away at the half-time interval.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking post-match, taken from the club's official website, Klopp said: "At half-time, we told the boys we had to stay patient.





"It's not allowed to be frustrated about different things, because these were a few little signs that we were not that spot-on anymore in the counter-pressing situations - and they are very important."





Goals from Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge were enough for a comfortable evening at Anfield, as Liverpool now top Group E outright with two games left to play.

A routine win for the Reds, Klopp was quick to praise his side's second-half display and crucially, come away with all three points.

He continued, stating: "Second half... I'm pleased, especially with the result and the reaction.

"The game was not our best we've ever played but before the game we knew the maximum points we could get was eight after the game.

"Three goals, good; clean sheet, good; eight points, perfect."

Klopp will now turn his attention to the Premier League as he takes his Liverpool side to the capital this weekend to face West Ham in the evening kick off this Saturday.