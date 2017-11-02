Jurgen Klopp Reveals Fresh Injury Worry for Liverpool Midfielder After Maribor Win

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum picked up an ankle injury in Wednesday night's comfortable 3-0 win over Maribor, and may miss out on the weekend's trip to face West Ham at the London Stadium. 

Speaking after the match, Klopp admitted that he didn't know the full extent of the damage to the Dutchman's ankle, but was worried by the amount of swelling he saw in the joint at half-time. 

"Nobody spoke to me so far [about it]," he said. "At half-time I asked immediately and the ankle was already swollen. It's probably not a good sign. We saw a kick in the game and didn't think it was too serious. Then it was swollen. We're not sure if he twisted it or not. For sure, we have to make a scan."

The Reds manager also revealed that Dejan Lovren could miss the game against Slaven Bilic's under-fire Hammers, with Philippe Coutinho all but certain to remain on the sidelines against a West Ham side who have won just one of their last six games in the league. 

"I would say it will be really close. I don't think Phil is able to play, but with Dejan we have to see. It is different with Dejan. It's not the same problem Phil has and he is not out for that long a time, but Gini is out so maybe there will be a wonder or something like this and Phil is in. But I don't think in the moment that he can play."

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge - his first in the Champions League in seven years - earned Liverpool the win at Anfield on Wednesday night in a match which was almost a carbon copy of their weekend triumph over Huddersfield; finishing 3-0 after a goalless first half.

Soccer

