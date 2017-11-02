How to Watch Lyon vs. Everton: Europa League Live Stream, TV Info, Game Time

How to watch the Europa League clash between French power Lyon and Premier League's Everton on Thursday, November 2.

By Avi Creditor
November 02, 2017

Lyon and Everton meet in one of the more intriguing battles in the UEFA Europa League, clashing for a second and final time in Group E play.

The two met on Matchday 3, with Lyon taking a 2-1 result at Goodison Park thanks to a penalty from Nabil Fekir and a game-winner from Bertrand Traore. The result left Everton with just one point in the group, and the Toffees need a win to have any shot of advancing to the knockout stage.

Everton is on its second manager of the season, with U-23 coach David Unsworth filling in for the fired Ronald Koeman on an interim basis and hoping to turn the club's fortunes around.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or watch on Fox Soccer Match Pass. 

