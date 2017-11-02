Lyon and Everton meet in one of the more intriguing battles in the UEFA Europa League, clashing for a second and final time in Group E play.

The two met on Matchday 3, with Lyon taking a 2-1 result at Goodison Park thanks to a penalty from Nabil Fekir and a game-winner from Bertrand Traore. The result left Everton with just one point in the group, and the Toffees need a win to have any shot of advancing to the knockout stage.

Everton is on its second manager of the season, with U-23 coach David Unsworth filling in for the fired Ronald Koeman on an interim basis and hoping to turn the club's fortunes around.

