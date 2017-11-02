Man City Set New All-Time Club Record After Stunning 4-2 UCL Victory Over Napoli

Manchester City's 4-2 triumph over Napoli in Naples on Wednesday certainly put another marker down over their trophy credentials this season.

Pep Guardiola's men currently lead the pack in the Premier League by five points, and booked their place in the last-16 of the Champions League with that victory over Maurizio Sarri's men too.

It's been a campaign to remember thus far for everyone associated with the Citizens, and Wednesday's win over Napoli was even more remarkable due to a longstanding club record that it broke:

21 - Man City are currently unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions (W17 D4); their longest run without defeat in their history. Breakers. pic.twitter.com/c48am0mwDA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2017

That's 21 games unbeaten in all competitions for City in 2017/18 and goes to show just how frightening Guardiola's team are to play against at the moment.

Coupled with Sergio Aguero finally breaking City's all-time goalscoring record with his strike at Stadio San Paolo, it made for a night to remember for the men in Sky Blue.

It will be interesting to see if City can either replicate Arsenal's 'Invincibles' of 2003/04 and go the entire league season unbeaten or how they respond if they do end up losing a match this term.

Either way, City's staff, players and fans won't be resting on their laurels even at this stage of the campaign.

