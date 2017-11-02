Mauricio Pochettino Reveals the Key Tactic Tottenham Deployed to Topple Over Real Madrid

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino spearheaded his side to a historic 3-1 victory over the reigning European champions on Wednesday night, and the Argentinian has revealed the key tactic for securing the win was limiting the supply to Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

A brace from Dele Alli and a strike from Christian Eriksen put Tottenham three goals to the good before Real Madrid secured a late consolation goal through Ronaldo, and as a result Spurs secured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with two games to spare.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Following the famous victory at the home of English football, Pochettino was asked how he was able to control the vast array of talent in Zinedine Zidane's side, he told AS: "You have to have respect but we don't think about the other teams.





"I am not surprised by how good some of the Real Madrid players are and we have done worked well. We cut out the connection between Ronaldo and Benzema an we made them leave the area to pick up the ball. It was difficult but I'm happy.





"At this stage, we know each other well. More than just the key strategies. The important thing was to be patient and defend well, to create problems and to exploit the spaces.

"We lacked some calmness in possession but I am satisfied to beat Real Madrid. It's important to continue building and growing so we can do some great things and we have to keep working and not stop."

On the historic and memorable occasion, Pochettino added: "Whenever you play a great team like Real Madrid, you have to come close to perfection if you want to win. We have played a great game and the performance was very good. I am leaving satisfied and content. The victory over such an opponent is something important.

"It is a great night to enjoy football. We both played very well in the place where football was born, in Wembley. The people have enjoyed it, we enjoyed it too but we suffered."