Newcastle Looking to Bolster Attacking Options in January With Danny Ings Linked

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is reportedly looking to bolster his squad's attacking options as he searches for potential targets to recruit in January.

Despite finding themselves ninth in the Premier League table in their return to the top flight, the Magpies have not been firing on all cylinders this season. First choice striker Joselu has managed just two goals this term - as many as centre-back Jamaal Lascelles.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic out of favour with Benitez, it is being reported that Newcastle are enquiring about some new strikers who could potentially add so fire-power to the squad's attack.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

According to Bleacher Report, Newcastle have been enquiring about the availability of Liverpool forgotten man Danny Ings.

Ings has managed just six Premier League appearances for Liverpool since his move from Burnley in 2015. Serious knee injuries have plagued his time at the Reds over the last two seasons.

With Liverpool's attacking force of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, and Sadio Mane, Ings may find himself surplus to requirement at Liverpool and could suit a switch from Merseyside to Tyneside.

Cenk Tosun in Group G:



Games 4

Goals 4

Assists 1



How many #UCL goals for the Beşiktaş striker this season? 💪 pic.twitter.com/MkDoRIRybL — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 1, 2017

Newcastle are also reportedly long interested in Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, although the Turkey international is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace,Tottenham and Everton after impressing in the Champions League this season.

Newcastle will need more goals to maintain their positive start to the season. With just ten Premier League goals so far, Benitez will look to recruit someone who can improve the club's low goal tally.