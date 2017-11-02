Pep Guardiola Revels in Champions League Qualification While Reserving Praise for Napoli Performance

Not many teams this year can face the attacking juggernaut that is Manchester City, and still coming away from the match with their dignity intact. Despite a 4-2 defeat that looks heavy on the eyes, Pep Guardiola reserved special praise for the Serie A leaders in a tricky match up.

Speaking to the official club website, via Twitter, after the game, the Spanish boss was pleased to come through the opening spell of pressure from Napoli, while also showing his delight at booking qualification to the knock-out stages.

"We saw in the first 25 minutes what they can do to us, they destroyed us, they killed us," said Guardiola on Napoli's first half display.

"I am so proud, so pleased to qualify. We did not control the left side and we saw what they can do in transition, that's why we are so pleased with the way that we played".

Napoli started off the brighter of the two sides, but Manchester City dug in deep and excellent performances and goals from defensive duo John Stones and Nicolás Otamendi kept them in the game.

Once they began to control, it was the all-time record clinching goal from Sergio Aguero that secured the victory at Stadio San Paolo, with Guardiola reserving a special praise for his striker.

"Of course with the record from Sergio (Aguero), he break it here in one of the best stadiums in the world, in the Champions League," added the Citizens boss.

"It was a great night for us, we are so pleased and I am so happy with the way we reacted and overcome at 1-0 and 2-2, that moment when we say we are here, I want to see the team in bad moments and that is the best way to see the big teams."

If they can keep up this sort of form and keep Aguero firing on all cylinders, they could go far in the Champions League, flying the flag for British teams along with Manchester United and Tottenham, who had a terrific result against Real Madrid at Wembley.