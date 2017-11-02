VIDEO: Arsene Wenger Nutmegged by Gunners Youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles in Training

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Arsene Wenger saw the funny side when he was nutmegged by Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles during a training session on Wednesday.

The squad were training in preparation for Thursday's home Europa League tie with Red Star Belgrade, and during what appeared to be a game of keepy uppy the Gunners boss was caught napping.

The 20-year-old sliced his kick, bit in almost comedic fashion the ball rolled perfectly through Wenger's legs as he was in deep discussion with Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman certainly saw the funny side however, turning to Maitland-Niles and saying: "Well done, well done."

Arsene Wenger has named a relatively young squad in all of the Gunners Europa League games so far, and Maitland-Niles could make his third appearance in this season's competition when they host Serbia's Red Star Belgrade, where a win would seal their spot in the last 32 with two group games to spare.

