West Ham Have '3 Unlikely Managers' on Shortlist to Replace Slaven Bilic if He Is Sacked

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Slaven Bilic could be sacked if West Ham lose to Liverpool on Saturday, according to reports, with The Sun claiming that the only possible replacements are all unlikely targets.

Defeat to Jurgen Klopp's Reds could leave the Hammers in the bottom three, and the only three men shortlisted at the moment are Burnley's Sean Dyche, Watford's Marco Silva and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe.

All three managers are unavailable at the moment which means sacking Bilic would leave no realistic options to replace the Croatian at the London Stadium. After a great debut season at West Ham for Bilic in 2015/16, things have gone drastically downhill since their move to the London Stadium.

The Hammers have won just two of their first ten league games, and threw away a golden opportunity to move away from the bottom three with Saturday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.  

Dyche and Silva have gained a lot of praise for doing brilliant jobs with Burnley and Watford respectively, whilst Howe has gained many plaudits after taking Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League, with some even tipping him as a potential replacement for Arsenal's Arsene Wenger.

