Zinedine Zidane Not Worried by Poor Madrid Display Following Humiliating Tottenham Defeat

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has poured cold water over the panic that has erupted from his side's poor display against Tottenham on Wednesday evening, claiming that Los Blancos' performances doesn't worry him.

It was a humiliating night for the European champions. A late consolation goal from Cristiano Ronaldo saved his side some face, but their 3-1 loss continued a poor start to the season for the Spanish side - Madrid now suffering two defeats in less than a week.

However, Zidane has outlined the positives from the loss to Spurs - admitting that his players did create enough opportunities to take something from the match:

“I’m not worried and I never will be. We had chances to tie but we did not find the goal,” Zidane said after the game (via Express).

“We are not bad physically, but always emotionally you recover in a different way.

"Maybe some players are physically worse off than others, but overall we’re fine.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“There are moment that you get in a season many goals and others do not.

“Tottenham in general has played better than us.”

The loss marks a historic night for the Whites. Tottenham's win over Madrid makes them the first ever English team to do so in the Champions League Group Stages, and Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have missed out on the opportunity to secure an early qualification from group H.

However, everything is still to play for; and while Tottenham will no doubt be celebrating their remarkable victory following the match, Zidane now turns his attention to the weekend.

Madrid host Las Palmas in La Liga, looking to get back to winning ways after a 2-1 loss to Girona on Sunday.