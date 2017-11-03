Celtic's Kieran Tierney 'Flattered' by Spurs Interest But in No Rush to Leave Scotland

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has been pulling up a few trees in Scotland and has been the subject of several reports linking him with a move south of the border.

20-year-old Tierney, who has impressed for the Scottish Champions, has now admitted that he feels "flattered" to be linked to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur.





However, as quoted by Daily Express, Tierney said he is not desperate to leave Celtic anytime soon.

📝 #CelticFC are delighted to announce that Kieran Tierney has signed a new six-year deal with the Club.



“There are no negatives about it. It’s a compliment if there are big teams watching you. It’s not something that I need to block out. I’m flattered by the names you hear, but I’m loving it at Celtic and enjoying every minute,” he said.

Recently putting pen to paper on a six-year deal at Celtic Park, Tierney said: “I had no doubts about signing a long-term deal. I wish it was longer. It’s brilliant for me and my family. It’s a great feeling, the same as it was when I signed last year."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has shown immense faith in the youngster, who he has pipped as a potential future legend of the club - comparing him to the late Tommy Burns. Tierney said: “That is special, because I know how special Tommy is to the club. It wouldn’t be what it is today without him."

When asked if he aims to be a one-club man, Tierney said: "There is every chance, I hope. I have been here 13 years already and that is a long time. We will see what happens. I hope I can stay here as long as I can, and keep playing."