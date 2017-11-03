Crystal Palace and Newcastle Scouts Shortlist Multiple Besiktas Stars for Transfer

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

Scouts from Crystal Palace and Newcastle made the trip to Besiktas on Wednesday to watch the Turkish champions take on Monaco in the Champions League - their main point of focus being Turkish forward Cenk Tosun.

Both camps will have been impressed as the 26-year-old netted his fourth Champions League goal in four games, edging Besiktas closer to the knockout stages, with a befitting point against French champions Monaco.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

Turkish paper Hurrivet has since claimed that Tosun wasn't the only potential addition from Besiktas shortlisted after the 90 minutes though, with Newcastle scouts taking an interest in both versatile midfielder, Tolgay Arslan, and deep lying playmaker, Oguzhan Ozyakup.


Arslan (27), provided assurance and composure in the centre of the park against genuine top level opposition in Monaco's Fabinho and Joao Moutinho, registering a superb 91% passing accuracy and winning three of three duels.

Ex-Gunner Oguzhan Ozyakup (25), impressed for different reasons, showing dynamism in carrying the ball and vision in crafting attacking plays - unintentionally highlighting the qualities missing from the Magpies' current midfield.

With the January window fast approaching it seems neither English side is dallying in correcting weaknesses in their respective sides. Besiktas may not be too happy with the number of enquires pouring in from single clubs though, as they pursue a successful Champions League campaign and look to defend the Turkish league title.

