Make Mine a Coke! England Under-17s Stick to Soft Drinks as They Hit the Bar After World Cup Win

England's triumphant Under-17s team reportedly drunk the bar dry at their World Cup-winning party - not of alcohol, however, but of Coca Cola!

The Daily Mail revealed the news in the wake of the young Three Lions' stunning come-from-behind 5-2 victory over Spain in India at the end of October, and reported how the talented crop of youngsters didn't touch a drop of alcohol at their celebratory bash.

Under-17s manager Steve Cooper, who was sacked by Liverpool six years ago, has been praised for the discpline he has installed within his teenage stars and for allowing them to let their hair down after winning the illustrious trophy.

England Under 17s celebrate World Cup final win over Spain by drinking the bar dry... of Coca Cola https://t.co/QWeFKAlglI pic.twitter.com/5pRyXvWQKW — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 2, 2017

The party apparently ran into the early hours of the morning, but the Under-17s players stuck to soft drinks - Coca Cola and then Sprite - as they forewent being criticised for celebrating too hard with beers, vodka or spirits after their sensational win.

The hotel that the squad stayed in reported no issues with any of England's players, staff or representatives - a relief to the FA who have had to deal with unsavoury incidents in the past.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Cooper was relieved of his duties at Liverpool following Brendan Rodgers' appointment as first-team boss in 2012, but he was quickly snapped up by the FA's technical director Dan Ashworth.

His new role saw the 37-year-old work with the FA's Youth Coach Education team and Under-16s before his promotion to Under-17s gaffer, and this triumph will give Coop satisfaction after his "devastating" sacking by Liverpool.

The Under-17s followed in the footsteps of England's Under-20s, who also lifted their age group's World Cup in the Summer after their own 1-0 win over Venezuela in South Korea.

