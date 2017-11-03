Manchester City Prepared to Battle Juventus for Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can's Signature

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

With Liverpool's Emre Can stalling on a new deal at Anfield, many top clubs including Italian giants Juventus are supposedly interested in tabling an offer of their own in order to sway the German away from the Reds. 

However the Bianconeri are certainly not alone in their pursuit of the midfielder, as it's emerged that Manchester City - according to a report published by Calciomercato - are also great admirers of his talents.

Can has flourished under Jurgen Klopp's command this term, but with his future indeed being uncertain on Merseyside it's said that City boss Pep Guardiola sees the 23-year-old as a perfect addition to his already impressive midfield, and could offer Can a predominant role in the fold.

Having endless amounts of cash at their disposal will help the Sky Blues in their advances for Can, with the Germany international reported to be demanding wages of well over £100,000-a-week at Anfield. 

Juve are monitoring the contractual matter between Can and his current employers fairly closely, and it's believed that the serial Serie A champions could offer the midfielder a contract worth up to €4.5m, a tempting sum of money indeed, though the Turin-based outfit know that they'll be matched all the way by City in particular - if Pep is prepared to compete, of course.

Klopp will be willing to do everything within his persuasive powers to ensure that Can remains at Liverpool for the foreseeable future, however. Renowned for his dogged exploits on the turf, Can also chipped in with a goal on Wednesday for Liverpool during their 3-0 victory over Maribor in the Champions League, proof that he has many desirable qualities in his locker. 

