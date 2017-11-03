Manchester United Keen on Taking Andreas Pereira Back From Loan Spell at Valencia in January

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

Andreas Pereira could return to Old Trafford earlier than planned, as reports in Spain claim that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is keen on taking him back during the January transfer window. 

The Belgian midfielder moved to La Liga side Valencia during the summer, with the club looking to get him more experience in first-team football. 

However, the past few months have seen him rarely featuring in the starting XI and often playing as a substitute to Gonçalo Guedes and Carlos Soler, who turned out to be in particularly good form and overshadowed him in the past ten matches. 

Despite his solid campaign last season at Granada, where he made 34 starts and proved a valuable playmaker, Pereira is having a hard time as he sees his role compromised by Geoffrey Kondogbia and Dani Parejo.

Valencia haven't lost a league match to date and are profiting from their players' sensational form to continue their title race against giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.  

Hence, Valencia-based media outlet Plaza Deportiva has suggested that the Spaniard has kept in contact with Manchester United and Mourinho, who wants him back soon.


The Reds, who stand second in the Premier League, currently have a host of injured players that Pereira could likely replace wasn't he out on a loan. With only four starts since the beginning of La Liga and one goal scored in ten matches, it might be time for the Spaniard to return to his original club instead of sitting on the bench. 

Happy birthday bro! @marcusrashford 👊🏼

A post shared by Andreas Pereira (@andreaspereira) on

Should he not have more playing time at his disposition, Old Trafford fans could see him playing alongside best mate Marcus Rashford in January.

