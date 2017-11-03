Newcastle vs Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Newcastle and Bournemouth meet at St James' Park on Saturday, having experienced contrasting starts to the season so far.

Newcastle currently sit in ninth spot with 14 points, which doesn't go down as a bad opening to their campaign, but the Cherries have taken only seven points from 10 games and sit in the bottom three.

Struggling for solid form and in the relegation places, Eddie Howe will be hoping his side can take a second away win of the season on Saturday - having won their first two weeks ago against Stoke.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

But with two sides looking for the vital three points, both certainly cannot be ruled out of the win from what will likely be a close contest.

Classic Encounter

The two sides meet for their third Premier League meeting - and fifth league encounter - on Saturday, with the 2015/16 season ending in a win apiece, and it remains hard to split the teams this weekend.

But a generally chaotic FA Cup meeting between the pair in the 1991/92 season eventually saw Bournemouth claim a big penalty shootout win over Newcastle - whose manager at the time was Ossie Ardilles, with the Magpies struggling in the First Division (now Championship).

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The replay tie ended 4-3 on penalties in favour of the Cherries after finishing 2-2 St James' Park.

The original tie ended 0-0 at Dean Court, with a first replay ending after only 17 minutes due to thick fog. When played a week later, the final meeting brought goals, and the win for Harry Redknapp's Bournemouth.

Key Battle





Matt Ritchie vs Charlie Daniels

With ex-teammates coming up against one another for the first time since Ritchie's departure last summer, the Scotsman will certainly have a point to prove against his old side.

Daniels is widely known to be a threat going forward for the Cherries and has provided a great outlet on the left wing for a couple of seasons now.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Considering the pair will meet on Saturday, it will prove crucial to the balance of the game if Ritchie can pin Daniels back and impose his creativity on the Bournemouth back-line or the other way round with Daniels.

With both key players to attacking success in their respective sides, it will be interesting to see how the meeting between old friends pans out, and who comes out on top.

Team News





Newcastle will be without midfielder Mikel Merino and full-back Paul Dummett, who still suffering with a hamstring injury picked up within the first few games of the season.

The good news for Bournemouth is that they will only be without Tyrone Mings, who is carrying a back injury.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 24-year-old defender looks unlikely to return to first team action until after the international break next weekend.

Newcastle boss Benitez will look to reinstate Mohamed Diame after a long period out after a successful spell in midfield against Burnley last week.

Potential Newcastle Lineup: Elliot, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Manquillo, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Ayoze, Atsu, Joselu

Potential Bournemouth Lineup: Begovic, Smith, Francis, Ake, Daniels, Ibe, Cook, Surman, Stanislas, Afobe, Defoe

Prediction





With two teams eager to take the points, it is Bournemouth who are under huge pressure to start pulling themselves away from the foot of the table.

With goals coming few and far between for the Cherries, it's difficult to see a result that doesn't go Newcastle's way come the final whistle.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Bournemouth