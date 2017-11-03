PHOTO: Napoli Posted Classy Message Following Loss to Manchester City in Champions League

By 90Min
November 03, 2017

After losing their second loss to Manchester City in the Champions League group stages, the English Napoli account posted a classy, upbeat message to the world of football.

The match at the Stadio San Paolo was heralded as clash of the ideologies between two geniuses of the modern game - and it did not disappoint.

Things got off to the perfect start for the Neapolitans when Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne pulled off an incredible one-two with the latter finishing it off brilliantly to put the hosts ahead.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Just thirteen minutes later, City found their equaliser, before taking the lead soon after the break. Napoli levelled it via a penalty, but the visitor's class proved too much as Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling restored the lead.

Indeed, the match was worthy of the hype and intense atmosphere between the leaders of Serie A and the Premier League - with both only dropping two points in the league so far.

The English-speaking Napoli account shared a motivating and powerful image of Pep Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri alongside one another after the match, captioned: "We lost to a great  @ManCity side tonight. But football was the real winner".

Both sides top their respective leagues and have thoroughly entertained fans. After a year at the Sky Blues, Guardiola looks to have finally got his team working as a cohesive unit.

Sarri is yet again the talk of the town with his innovative, aggressive tactics and will be hopeful his side can still qualify.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The win in southern Italy means City are through to the knockout stages, but Napoli are in distinct danger of going out, sitting six points behind second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters