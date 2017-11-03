PHOTO: Napoli Posted Classy Message Following Loss to Manchester City in Champions League

After losing their second loss to Manchester City in the Champions League group stages, the English Napoli account posted a classy, upbeat message to the world of football.

The match at the Stadio San Paolo was heralded as clash of the ideologies between two geniuses of the modern game - and it did not disappoint.

Things got off to the perfect start for the Neapolitans when Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne pulled off an incredible one-two with the latter finishing it off brilliantly to put the hosts ahead.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Just thirteen minutes later, City found their equaliser, before taking the lead soon after the break. Napoli levelled it via a penalty, but the visitor's class proved too much as Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling restored the lead.

Indeed, the match was worthy of the hype and intense atmosphere between the leaders of Serie A and the Premier League - with both only dropping two points in the league so far.

The English-speaking Napoli account shared a motivating and powerful image of Pep Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri alongside one another after the match, captioned: "We lost to a great @ManCity side tonight. But football was the real winner".

We lost out to a great @ManCity side tonight.

But football was the real winner 🤝#SSCNCity 🇮🇹 #UCL 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/FgmpSwrjHb — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 1, 2017

Both sides top their respective leagues and have thoroughly entertained fans. After a year at the Sky Blues, Guardiola looks to have finally got his team working as a cohesive unit.

Sarri is yet again the talk of the town with his innovative, aggressive tactics and will be hopeful his side can still qualify.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The win in southern Italy means City are through to the knockout stages, but Napoli are in distinct danger of going out, sitting six points behind second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk.