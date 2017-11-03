Swansea City v Brighton Preview: Previous Encounters, Team News, Prediction & More

Swansea City host Brighton and Hove Albion this Saturday at the Liberty Stadium, with Swansea manager, Paul Clement, looking to improve on his side’s recent poor form with a win over Brighton, who themselves have only won a single away game this season so far.

Swansea, who currently sit just above the relegation zone in 17th look to secure their third win of the season against 12th placed Brighton.

Here's everything you need to know about this one.

Previous Encounters

The two sides haven’t faced each other in eight years, last meeting in a league cup fixture in 2009, where Swansea came away obvious victors with a 3-0 home win.

This clash marks be the first time both sides have ever met in the Premier League. However, across the last five fixtures in all competitions, Swansea have won four and drawn one.

The quality of football will be greater than when the teams met in League One, and with the passing styles and unpredictability of both sides, this fixture has the potential to be an quiet thriller for the neutral fans.

Youngster Tammy Abraham, Swansea’s top scorer so far this season, hasn’t scored in the last two league games and will be eager to change that and impress his manager.

Team News

Swansea fans will feel uplifted to hear that striker Wilfried Bony will be back for selection this weekend, although coming right off a thigh injury, may not be thrown into the starting line-up.

On-loan midfielder Renato Sanches remains out, whilst Angel Rangel and club captain Leon Britton are both doubts.





Brighton have doubts for Beram Kayal and Sam Baldock, whilst Steve Sidwell remains out. Manager Chris Hughton may want to avoid making team changes as Brighton look to secure a fourth match unbeaten.

Potential Swansea Lineup: Fabianski; Mawson, Fernandez, v.d. Hoorn; Clucas, Carroll, Fer, Sung-yueng, Naughton; Abraham, Ayew

Potential Brighton Lineup: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Knockaert, Stephens, Pröpper, Izquierdo; Groß, Murray

Prediction

Swansea are only above the bottom three on goal difference, having lost five or their last six games. Brighton, on the other hand, are potentially reaching into the top ten should they go away with any points.

In-form striker Pascal Groß will be looking to continue his fine form for Brighton and the potential for moving into the top ten will be just the right motivation for him to keep going.

In the last four meetings, the winning side has kept a clean sheet, indicating that whoever scored the first goal will take the points.

Prediction: Swansea City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion