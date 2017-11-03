Vincenzo Montella Claims He's 'Been Watching My Funeral for a While' After 0-0 Draw in Athens

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella jokingly claimed that he has been watching his own funeral 'for a while', after his side's dull 0-0 draw at AEK Athens in the Europa League on Thursday.

Milan remain top but rued the chance to guarantee promotion out of Group D at the Athens Olympic Stadium following a repeat goalless draw of their previous fixture with AEK at San Siro.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the Milan manager appeared disappointed about his side's performance whilst also optimistic despite the current crisis at the club.

"I saw a good battle from the players tonight, nobody held back, so I have faith. In all honesty, we need to work. I see the squad eager to work and there is quality there. AEK were very intensive in their man-marking, so it was a game of transition.

"A few weeks ago we created more, but allowed more in defence. Now we don’t create as much, but also barely allow any chances for our opponents. The second half was much better than the first, we could’ve won it."

Neither side were allowed to create many chances, with the best moment of the match coming when Riccardo Montolivo's shot cannoned off the base of the post.

Montella addressed his side's lack of prowess in front of goal, saying: "In terms of statistics, perhaps we aren’t scoring much, but we got four in one go against Chievo and perhaps should’ve spread them out a bit!

"Sometimes we don’t have the right movement off the ball and that is what we must improve, because when the opposition blocks off the passing channels, we have more problems."

When asked about the Serie A match against Sassuolo on Sunday that could reportedly decide whether he keeps his job, Montella joked: "I’ve been watching my funeral for a while! It gives you a new perspective on things. All joking aside, the club has faith in me and we’ll see.

“It was a delicate match today, the next ones probably will be too. Suso had a muscular problem, so I didn’t want to risk him, but he’ll probably play at the weekend."