Young Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen Targeted by Long-Term Admirers Inter

Internazionale are allegedly set to make a move to sign 21-year-old defender Andreas Christensen. However, Chelsea will not sanction the sale of the Denmark international in the January transfer window.

Christensen has been on the books at Chelsea since his move from Brondby's youth setup in 2012. However, the Dane spend two seasons on loan with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, making 82 appearances for Die Fohlen across the 2015/16 and 2016/17 campaigns.

Following the defender's impressive loan spell in Germany, he has started to find regular game time back at Stamford Bridge, making 11 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions so far this season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

However, Christensen's performances have impressed more than just Antonio Conte, with a host of clubs taking note of the Danish youngster, including Inter Milan, as reported by Calcio Mercato.

According to the Italian football news outlet, Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio has been a long time admirer of Christensen however, Conte blocked an approach from the Nerazzuri in the summer and he'll do once again in the January transfer window as the Italian wants to keep the defender at Chelsea.

Despite his young age, Christensen is already an experienced defender, having faced off against the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus before his 20th birthday, helping mould him into an imposing presence at the back.

With competition for places in the Chelsea back line highly contested, it may be a while until Christensen establishes himself as a regular fixture in the Blues' first team. However, as his development continues, Christensen looks to be growing into a top class defender.