Arsene Wenger Confirms Injured Quartet Set to Miss Crunch Man City Clash on Sunday

Arsene Wenger has revealed that four of his Arsenal first-team personnel have not recovered in time for Sunday's crunch clash with manchester City.

The Gunners take on Pep Guardiola's Premier League table toppers as they look to become the first team to prevent the Citizens from taking at least a point from a league encounter this term.

Wenger was quoted by the club's official website as he held his pre-match press conference on Friday, and admitted that a quartet of stars would not be able to feature against City due to a variety of injuries.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Danny Welbeck and David Ospina have been sidelined with groin strains since 16th October, and the duo were thought to be closing in on a return to the senior fold ahead of schedule.

However, Wenger revealed that the striker and goalkeeper would be absent from the match against City, and expected both to return to full training during the November international break.

He said: "They are not far, Danny is not far and David is in training as well but the Man City game will come too early for them."

🔙🔛🔝 No Pain No gain!💪🏼 Can’t wait to be back with the team⏳⏱#sm20 #letnooneholdyouback pic.twitter.com/XqC7XWOepN — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) November 3, 2017

The Frenchman is also facing something of an injury crisis in defence as Wenger contends with the unavailability of a number of senior stars.

Two of those in question are centre-backs Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers, who are receiving treatment on hamstring and hip injuries respectively.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Wenger added that the defensive pair were also not able to face Guardiola's high-fliers but backed them to return at varying points during the break from club football.

He commented: "City is too early as well for him (Mustafi), we have to be a bit more patient with him. Normally all three should be available after the international break.

"He (Chambers) is back in full training and available after the international break as well."

Laurent Koscielny is not available for selection as he continues to sit out due to suspension, but Wenger will be able to call upon per Mertesacker and Sead Kolasinac after resting the pair against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

