Barcelona Reportedly Keeping Tabs on Spurs Midfield Prodigy After Excelling Against Real Madrid

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Barcelona are believed to be keeping a close eye on the rapid development of Spurs youngster Harry Winks, who shone in his side's 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League. Winks' career is following a similar trajectory to that of his teammate Harry Kane, in that his impressive impact for Spurs has seen him rapidly fast-tracked to the England senior side.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Barcelona's sporting director Robert Fernández was present during Spurs' previous 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the Bernabéu, and his focus on scouting attacking ace Christian Eriksen was hijacked by the dynamic display of Winks. The 21-year-old played with the kind of fearless endeavour that is craved by Europe's top clubs.

Spurs are believed to be desperate to hang on to the prodigious talent, who boss Mauricio Pochettino has affectionately dubbed 'Little Iniesta'. In order to keep his potential suitors at bay, the north London side are likely to offer the player a lucrative new contract, as he appears to be evolving into a talent capable of starting every week for his side.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

England boss Gareth Southgate has evidently been impressed with the youngster's domestic form, and may well pair him alongside Eric Dier in Tuesday's friendly against Brazil. The lack of energy in the Three Lions' central midfield has scrutinised heavily by pundits and fans alike, and a bright spark such as Winks could be exactly what the team need to liven up their play.

