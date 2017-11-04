Borussia Dortmund & Turkey Star Nuri Sahin Announces Retirement From International Football

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin has officially announced his retirement from international football following Turkey's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

The 29-year-old, who secured 52 caps for Turkey during his 12-year spell, made the decision to step down from the international stage as he believes it is now time for the next batch of young Turkish players to come to the fore and take the country forward with manager Mircea Lucescu. 

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder announced his decision on social media on Thursday, merely weeks following Turkey's 3-0 defeat to Iceland which ensured Sahin and his national teammates would not be on the flight to Russia next summer. 

His post read: "I wore the Turkey jersey nearly 100 times in various age groups, and every single step I made in this jersey made me proud.

"I retire from international football at this point because I want to yield to the youth. I am convinced that the new generation of young Turkish players can lead us big success in the next 10 to 15 years if we support them with a good plan."

Sahin became the youngest Turkey senior international and goalscorer in 2005 when his side secured a 2-1 victory over Germany, his country of birth, when he was just 17-years-old.

Although his playing career with Turkey has come to an end, Sahin insisted he will always be prepared to help his nation.

He added: "During my career, I have had many opportunities and valuable experiences. I will always be in close contact with Turkish football and ready to help as much as I can." 

