BVB Sporting Director Insists Aubameyang Isn't to Blame for Club's Woes

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Borussia Sporting Director Michael Zorc is refusing to blame striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Dortmund's poor form this season.

The Gabonese forward is in quite the rut, having failed to score in his last four matches, also missing two glaring chances during their 1-1 draw with Apoel in the Champions League during the week.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The German side are only three points adrift of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, though, but have only won one game from their last six in all competitions. The two clubs will face off on Saturday, and if Dortmund manage to win by at least two goals, they will jump their rivals and go top.

All eyes will be on Aubameyang during the match, yet Zorc has said that no one player is to blame for the club's dip.

"Of course, he can play better - he knows that first and foremost, but it makes no sense at all to pick out a scapegoat, so we are not," Zorc said to Bild (via Goal).

"Every single player in our squad can and must play better than in the past two weeks - if we want to defeat Bayern, we need a significant increase in performance from every professional.

"Our team has the quality. We play at home, in front of our fans. We have beaten Bayern several times in recent years.

"Of course, the form does not speak for us. We have not won a number of games, Bayern have six wins in succession.

"Nonetheless, we have the opportunity to stop the trend. We will do everything!"

As poor as Aubameyang has been as of late, he's already tucked in 15 goals in all competitions so far this season, and there's no doubt his form in front of goal will return at some point.

