Crystal Palace Defender James Tomkins Believes Roy Hodgson Can Turn Their Season Around

Crystal Palace centre-back James Tomkins has praised the positive impact Roy Hodgson has had since taking over from the sacked Frank de Boer in September, and believes the former England boss is the right man to change the fortunes of the club.

Palace were without a single point and hadn't found the back of the net before Hodgson came in, but have since beaten the champions Chelsea and earned a dramatic last minute draw against West Ham last time out.

Tomkins has been integral at the heart of the Palace defence next to Scott Dann after Hodgson reverted back to a flat back four from the back three that de Boer was looking to implement.

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as the new manager of Crystal Palace FC



🔴🔵#southlondonandproud pic.twitter.com/hl6fhsaesc — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 12, 2017

Speaking to the Croydon Advertiser, Tomkins said about Hodgson: "He has just installed some confidence, organisation, his attention to detail is very good. He has got major experience.





"He has got time for everyone. Some managers do not tend to get into conversations. Everyone is different. Roy is one who will take time out, have a word with you about how you have played, what he expects from you in the next game and everything really. On the pitch, you do a lot of shape work."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Addressing the turnaround at the club, the centre back added: "The last three games have been more positive for us. Beating Chelsea and then going to Newcastle and not getting a result was disappointing because we played so well.

"Against West Ham, although we were 2-0 and lucky to get something in the end through Wilf, I think we deserved more out of the game if you look at it over 90 minutes."

RH: It's exciting to be going back there, I think Wembley is a fantastic football arena.#CPFC 🦅 #TOTCRY pic.twitter.com/W6K1xKdnWP — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 3, 2017

Marquee summer signing Mamadou Sakho returns from injury for this Sunday's clash at Spurs which could potentially see Tomkins lose his place in the starting line-up, but the Englishman had nothing but praise for the team spirit at the club despite still sitting at the bottom of the Premier League.

"Throughout the whole thing the lads have remained positive and have seemed to be in great spirit and confident we can turn it around. We need that in this situation. There is massive talent around the dressing room. We have got characters, we have experience, we have got youth as well. I think it is a nice mixture."