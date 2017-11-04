Everton vs Watford Match Preview: Last Meeting, Key Men, Team News & More

Everton entertain Watford at Goodison Park on Sunday with all the attention focused firmly on the struggling Toffees.

Five straight defeats in all competitions - and no win in eight - for the Blues contrasts sharply with a Hornets team that has lost just one away league match so far this term.

Everton are desperate for a victory to turn their form around whilst Watford will hope to compound their misery further with a win of their own. Here's all you need to know ahead of the clash:

Last Meeting

Ross Barkley's stunning goal separated the sides in May in the final home match of Everton's 2016/17 campaign.

The attacking midfielder swept home from 20 yards on 36 minutes to hand Ronald Koeman's Merseysiders all three points and send them off perfectly into the summer break.

Watford hardly threatened in L4 save for a couple of opportunities for current outcast Stefan Okaka, but expect the away outfit to be much more dangerous this time around.

Key Men

There's only one man who can hold his head up high so far this season for Everton and that's Jordan Pickford.

The £30m acquisition from Sunderland has been the one Toffees star to produce good performances on a consistent basis and, but for his super saves, the Blues would be even further in the mire.

With Watford looking particularly hot on the counter attack and Everton's defence leaking goals at an alarming rate, Pickford's steady hands will be needed to keep Marco Silva's men at bay.

For the visitors, Richarlison will hope to bring his scoring boots with him to Goodison and continue his impressive start to life in England.

The Brazilian wonderkid has three goals and three assists in 11 appearances for his new club, but has missd gilt-edged chances against Chelsea and Stoke in recent weeks.

His pace and trickery will be tough to contain and, if he gets the better of Everton's backline, he'll certainly cause David Unsworth's hosts problems.

Team News

Unsworth will recall Leighton Baines, Wayne Rooney and Phil Jagielka to his side after resting the veteran trio against Lyon on Thursday.

Michael Keane could be in contention to start after overcoming an infection in his foot, while Idrissa Gueye will return following his one-match suspension against Arsenal on 22nd October.

Barkley, Yannick Bolasie, Ramiro Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman all remained sidelined.

For Watford, captain Troy Deeney begins his three-match ban for violent conduct handed to him by the FA for his part in a melee against Stoke last Saturday.

Silva is also without injured personnel Nathaniel Chalobah, Issac Success, Younes Kaboul, Craigh Cathcart and Sebastien Prodl until after the November international break.

Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Davies, Gueye; Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson, Mirallas; Rooney.

Predicted Watford Lineup: Gomes; Femenia, Kabasele, Britos, Holebas; Doucoure, Cleverley, Capoue; Carillo, Gray, Richarlison.

Prediction

With Everton in abject form and Watford's away displays a far cry from last term, you would expect nothing but an away victory on Sunday night.

The Blues, however, have only lost once to the Hornets since March 1987, have never lost on home soil to this weekend's visitors and will have the backing of a vociferous Goodison crowd for the first time under interim boss Unsworth.

If - and it's a big if - Unsworth's side can break the monopoly of late and get the first goal then they may be able to take at least a point from this encounter.

Concede first, though, and Silva and his charges will make it four wins from six away league fixtures in 17/18.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Watford