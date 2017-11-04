Leicester City Boss Claude Puel Says 'Hard' Worker Adrien Silva Will be Ready After Transfer Mess

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has insisted that Adrien Silva's delayed transfer to the Foxes will not effect the player's preparation for January.

A £22m deal was agreed for Silva in the summer from Sporting CP, only for the transfer to be stopped in its tracks because the transfer deadline was missed. The documentation for the Portuguese star was sent 14 seconds too late to the FA.

The midfielder made 232 appearances for Sporting CP and scored 38 times for the club. He was also a part of the side that won Euro 2016 with Portugal last summer .

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

But despite Silva not playing any matches this season, manager Puel thinks he will be ready for when he finally makes his debut for Leicester and also says the two communicate well because they both speak French . Speaking to Leicester Mercury, the 56-year-old said, "He is a French player. He was born in Bordeaux and after he took the selection because his parents are from Portugal.





"He speaks French and I can speak with him. He is a good player on the pitch, a technical player with quality.

"Of course it is frustrating for him without playing and without thinking about the game at the weekend. It is difficult for him and I understand. But he has a good focus in training and he works hard. He will be ready for January. He can give the team a good potential."

Leicester City are currently 13th in the Premier League table. Their next game will be against Manchester City at home after the international break.