Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Insists It Was 'Common Sense' For Egypt to Leave Mo Salah Out of Squad

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated it was simply "common sense" for Egypt national side coach Hector Cuper to leave in-form attacker Mohamed Salah out of the squad ahead of their World Cup qualifier with Ghana next week.

The 25-year-old has started 15 of the Reds' last 17 fixtures, and with the Pharaohs already qualified for the tournament next summer thanks to the pacy wide man's dramatic brace against Conga last time out, the German manager is pleased his star will be able to take a well-earned rest.

However, unlike most instances, the former Borussia Dortmund manager revealed he played no part in contacting the Egyptian set up to request the ex-Chelsea man's omission, but it was in fact the player himself who deemed a break was necessary.

"No, I didn’t speak to Egypt’s manager", Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

"Mo did it by himself. It was just common sense. They have already qualified for the World Cup.

"I think they had planned two games, but one got cancelled so now it’s just one game. It’s a perfect situation for Mo. He can have this little break."

Before Salah is able to enjoy his time off he will be preparing for Liverpool's visit to West Ham United on Saturday evening, an encounter the Reds came out 4-0 victors in last season.

The Hammers currently find themselves just one point above the drop zone heading into this weekend's Premier League clash, however boss Slaven Bilic believes his side will be able to overcome their opponents stating the north west outfit are "very vulnerable" at the back.

“We had the information about what Slaven Bilic said about us", Klopp added.

"They are quite confident. Maybe they have good reasons. We go there to really compete and battle and show our quality. We had a different week to them.





"Maribor was quite intense but we should be used to it. Now let’s go to West Ham and make their life as difficult as possible.

"Absolutely, we have no time to waste any more. People don’t remember that a player was bad four weeks ago and they don’t remember we were good at the start of the season without having the results. Now we have to get results."