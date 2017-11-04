Man City Ace Kevin De Bruyne Reveals What Pep Guardiola Has Banned on the Training Ground

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that Pep Guardiola has banned his players from attempting audacious skills such as back-heels on the training ground. The Citizens have got their 2017/18 season off to a flyer, and currently sit top of the Premier League and their Champions League group after a blistering start to the campaign.

In an in-depth interview with Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp, via the Daily Mail, the Belgian ace revealed the disciplined approach the charismatic coach has taken to training, claiming that frivolous displays of skill have been stamped out. The assist expert said:

"We are not allowed to do backheels or whatever, it's simple passes and he wants the guys in the middle to run. He loves it. It's something that, for him, is very important to put in our game."

Manchester City's disciplined approach to training has been paying dividends on the field, as Guardiola's side have comprehensively swept away their competition so far this season. The grit they showed in dispatching Serie A high-flyers Napoli in midweek impressed pundits and fans alike, with many arguing the case that they are serious Champions League contenders.

Manchester City face Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, and will feel confident of a victory having already triumphed over Premier League big boys Liverpool and Chelsea so far this season. Arsenal will need to be at their best to get anything out of the crunch game, and City are looking like they could race away with the title as they go from strength to strength.

