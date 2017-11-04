Bournemouth have earned themselves a rare clean sheet and Premier League victory after they defeated Newcastle United 1-0 on Tyneside.

Steve Cook's 91st-minute header from Charlie Daniels' inswinging corner handed Eddie Howe's men a massive three points at St. James' Park and compounded the Magpies' miserable week.

The triumph for Bournemouth hauls them out of the relegation zone at Swansea's expense - the perfect tonic for the south coast club ahead of the international break.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Matt Ritchie, taking on his former club for the first time, cracked a left footed drive that was tipped behind by Asmir Begovic in the game's first proper chance after five minutes.

That was followed soon after being a blistering Magpies counter, but Dwight Gayle's header from Ritchie's cross was diverted behind by Nathan Ake.

A Christian Atsu thunderbolt then produced a flying save from Begovic as the hosts upped the tempo, before a Gayle tap-in was incorrectly ruled out for offside after Ritchie's curling effort had rebounded off the post to the striker.

Atsu and Joselu spurned good opportunities to break the deadlock shy of the 30-minute mark - a stark contrast to Bournemouth's attacks constantly breaking down on the counter, Joshua King's dragged effort wide of the upright aside.

Bournemouth almost took a surprise lead as Callum Wilson, in his first start for nine months, saw his header tipped over the bar by the acrobatic Rob Elliot before Newcastle's keeper prevented King firing home on the angle from the resultant corner.

Begovic was kept busy as the game restarted after the interval - the Bosnian palming Joselu's header from a Jonjo Shelvey corner over the bar.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Wilson was then sent clear with a long ball over the top, but the Cherries marksman contrived to stroke wide one-on-one with Elliot as his first-team rustiness reared its head at the wrong moment.

Elliot's pose-for-the-cameras save denied Marc Pugh from close range as the winger nodded goalwards, while Ciaran Clark and Jordon Ibe traded half-chances at opposite ends of the field.

The game became increasingly stretched as both sides went for the jugular and, somehow, Pugh somehow failed to apply a finishing touch from a good move from the visitors.

The 28-year-old's right foot shot deflected off Clark with the goal gaping, and the ball rebounded off the left hand post to safety before Cook's last-gasp winner.

Daniels' corner came courtesy fo Elliot palming a Jermain Defoe strike behind, and Cook nodded back across goal into the opposite corner to secure a vital win for his team.