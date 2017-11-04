Paul Merson Predicts Liverpool Return for Rafa Benitez

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Rafa Benitez is one of Liverpool's most successful coaches in recent history, having won the club the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge.

The Spaniard is now employed by Newcastle, who he led to promotion last season following his failure to keep them up in the campaign prior.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

He has been linked with the Everton job, given Ronald Koeman's sacking, and it is reported that the Toffees had been considering him even before the Dutchman was let go.

But former Arsenal forward Paul Merson doesn't reckon Benitez will join the Toffees and has said  says that his next job will be at Liverpool.

“For me, I think Liverpool will be his next job, let alone Everton,” Merson said whilst speaking on The Debate on Sky Sports.

Since leaving Liverpool, Benitez has coached at Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli and Real Madrid. A return to Liverpool is certainly a possibility, but only time will tell.

