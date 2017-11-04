Sassuolo vs Milan Preview: Previous Encounter, Key Men, Team News and More

Sassuolo host AC Milan this Sunday as Seria A football returns after midweek European matches.

Both sides have gotten off to patchy starts so far this season. Milan spent big in the summer in the hope of getting back into the fray of the Champions League and setting themselves up to challenge for league titles in the coming years. However, Milan are without a win in their last two league games, after a 2-0 loss at the hands of Juventus, and a 4-1 domination by Lazio.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, are currently languishing close to the bottom of Seria A and only have eight points from their opening 11 games, leaving them in 17th place in the table and battling relegation.

Last Encounter

The last time this fixture was played was in the 2016/17 season, on the 26th of February, where Milan came out with a 1-0 win against Sassuolo.

It was an extremely close game that saw both sides have a close-to-even share of possession, shots (on and off target) and pass success. However, Milan had far and away more clear-cut chances, and it was Rossoneri's attacking prowess that decided the result.

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

In the first half Milan midfielder Andrea Bertolacci was brought down in the area by Alberto Aquilani. Colombian striker Carlos Bacca stepped up and dispatched the resulting penalty, the only goal in the match. Both sides defended well, with Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi making some vital challenges for Sassuolo.

However it wasn't enough, as Milan matched that defending and Sassuolo couldn't find themselves an opening to grab a goal back.

Key Men

The main man for Sassuolo this season, as with the past few seasons for the club, is Italian winger Domenico Berardi. He is Sassuolo's joint-top scorer this season with fellow forward Matteo Politano, with two goals in nine appearances.

Looking to Sassuolo's defence, goalkeeper Adrea Consigli and centre back Francesco Acerbi have been vital parts of their side. Both have played every minute of the season and have been key in the games that Sassuolo have managed to pick up points in.

Looking at the away side, Milan have been reliant on Suso and Andre Silva when going forward. The two forwards have a combined 11 goals this season. Suso and Silva are 23 and 21-years-old respectively, which is great looking forward to see there are young players performing, similarly with the dominance of Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

However the experienced players in the squad aren't carrying their own weight, let alone that of the team. Captain Leonardo Bonucci has gone missing in many of their big games and was suspended for arguably two of Milan's biggest matches of the season- Lazio and Juventus.

Team News

Sassuolo have no injuries or suspensions following their last game - a defeat to league leaders Napoli.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Milan however have some players returning, including Leonardo Bonucci coming back from his suspension. Otherwise Milan will also likely line up similarly to their last game against last year's Serie A champions Juventus.



Likely Lineups







Sassuolo (4-3-3): Consigli; Gazzola, Cannavaro, Acerbi, Peluso; Mazzitelli, Sensi, Cassata; Polotano, Falcinelli, Berardi





Milan (3-4-3): Dunnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Abate, Kessie, Biglia, Borini; Suso, Kalinic, Calhanoglu

Prediction

With both teams desperately wanting all three points here, it is unlikely to end as a stalemate.







Sassuolo have played well against bigger teams this season and are unlucky to be doing as poorly as they are, however Milan's squad depth and quality will be the difference on Sunday.





Sassuolo 1-2 Milan