Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction and More

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace go head to head in a London derby at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon, just days after the 'home' team enjoyed a momentous Champions League win over Real Madrid under the famous arch.

Palace go into the game in resurgent form after picking up four points from their last three games, though, and will hope to continue that with a repeat of the performance that saw them shock reigning champions Chelsea last month. Spurs will have to be on their guard.

Classic Encounter

A game that Spurs fans definitely won't want to see a repeat of this weekend is the 3-0 win that Palace enjoyed in a meeting between the two clubs at Selhurst Park back in January 2005.

The Eagles were battling relegation at the time, and would eventually succumb to the drop by the season's end, while Spurs were in the hunt for a European place.

JIM WATSON/GettyImages

That mismatch was reversed on the day, though, with a second half collapse from a visiting team containing the likes of Michael Carrick, Robbie Keane, Jermain Defoe and Ledley King ultimately deciding the rather one-sided outcome.

It was the 66th minute before Palace broke the deadlock through midfielder Mikele Leigertwood, but the lead doubled only moments later when left-back Danny Granville scored. Then, just 11 minutes after the first goal had been scored, Andrew Johnson made it 3-0 from the penalty spot.

Key Battles





Harry Kane vs Julian Speroni

One of the things that has become apparent about Harry Kane's goalscoring is that he is happy to shoot early and often. It can easily catch a goalkeeper out, so veteran Palace stopper Julian Speroni will have to be aware of the threat coming his way.

Clive Rose/GettyImages





Wilfried Zaha vs Spurs Back Three

If Palace are to do any damage at all in this game it will likely come from Wilfied Zaha, a player who has inspired positive results since returning from injury. As a winger playing up front, he won't have a fixed position and that could make it difficult for the Spurs defenders to track him.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Team News





Tottenham: There could be rest and changes for Spurs after the highs of midweek, with this game an opportunity to bring Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose back into the starting line-up in the Premier League after injuries. Michel Vorm will replace Hugo Lloris in goal due to a knock.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Crystal Palace: Timothy Fosu-Mensah could start at left-back if Patrick van Aanholt fails to overcome a hamstring problem. Mamadou Sakho is also a doubt, as is James McArthur. Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham and Lee Chong-yong are definite outs.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Potential Lineups





Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Vorm; Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Aurier, Winks, Dembele, Rose; Alli, Son; Kane

Crystal Palace (4-4-2): Speroni; Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Fosu-Mensah; Loftus-Cheek, Cabaye, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Townsend, Zaha

Prediction





After thumping wins against Liverpool and Real Madrid, Spurs seem to have finally found the answer to winning at Wembley after a slow start to the season in their temporary 'home'.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Palace's chance to cause an upset will come from possible rotation from Mauricio Pochettino and overconfidence or complacency - effective use of the ball, when it comes, will be key. That being said, Spurs should still have enough to win the game, although it could be tight.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Crystal Palace