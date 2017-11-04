Versatile Bayern Munich Right-Back Ruled Out of Crunch Dortmund Clash

A last-minute decision has been made to not include Joshua Kimmich in the Bayern Munich squad that will face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The 22-year-old will be forced to miss Der Klassiker with an upset stomach, leaving Brazilian full-back as Rafinha the man who will be charged with nullifying any threat from Dortmund's left-wing.

Bayern Munich confirmed that Kimmich, who was a late second-half substitute in the Bavarians' 2-1 victory over Celtic in mid-week, will not travel with the squad on their long journey to Dortmund.

Joshua #Kimmich has not travelled to Dortmund due to an upset stomach. #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/L1VFdh99XV — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 3, 2017

Kimmich has already featured in 16 games for Bayern this season, with Saturday's game at the Westfallenstadion being the first time that the German international won't feature for the club.

The young midfielder, who has been filling in for Philipp Lahm at right-back this season, also featured in Bayern's Supercup victory over Borussia Dortmund in pre-season. Despite falling one goal behind thanks to Christian Pulisic, Kimmich set up Robert Lewandowski to pull Bayern level.

Dortmund once again took the lead, this time through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gabonese striker sending the ball into the top corner with the outside of his foot.

However, Kimmich stepped up to the plate once again and in a goalmouth scramble, the 22-year-old saw his effort deflect in off Lukasz Piszczek and the game was set to be decided on penalties.

Kimmich was the first player to miss a spot-kick and former Bayern midfielder Sebastian Rode had the chance to win the game.

However, Sven Ulreich stepped up to the plate and denied Rode, with another save to halt Marc Bartra's effort later in the shootout enough to grant Bayern the win.