VIDEO: Marouane Fellaini Hints on Instagram That 'Lion' Zlatan Ibrahimovic has Returned to Training

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has given his Instagram followers something to talk about after posting a video that hints at Zlatan Ibrahimović's return to training.

The video, shared on Twitter by Manchester United editor at the Manchester Evening News Samuel Luckhurst, had the caption "Don't compare a lion with a human", a famous quote that Ibrahimović used in an interview last season.

Manchester United are getting ready for their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday and although the former Paris Saint-Germain striker will not be available for selection until Christmas, seeing Ibrahimović back on the training pitch will fill United fans with confidence.

Despite their incredible start to the season, Manchester United have seen a dip in form open a gap between themselves and Manchester City. 

Two draws and a defeat have allowed Pep Guardiola's side to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, however, that gap could be slashed to just two points if results go the Red Devils way this weekend.

Ibrahimović originally signed a one-year contract with Manchester United last summer following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain. However, after impressing fans in his maiden season in the Premier League, the club offered the injured 36-year-old a one-year extension that will see him tied to Old Trafford until 2018.

