Angry Benitez Hits Out at Mistake-Riddled Newcastle After Shock Bournemouth Defeat

Rafa Benitez has hit out at his Newcastle players for the 'mistakes' that cost them at least a point in the 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Steve Cook's 91st-minute header condemned the Magpies to their second Premier League loss in five days, and handed the visitors a vital three points to help them climb out of the bottom three.

Newcastle were made to pay for missing a hatful of chances in the first 45 minutes and, in quotes published by the Shield Gazzette after the match, Benitez was evidently far from happy with his side's display.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He remarked: "We made mistakes, and in the end we paid for that. We gave the ball away easy without great pressing. We were giving them chances to counter attack.

“We were making mistakes in possession, easy mistakes, not because it was amazing pressing.

“They went direct late on. They knew what they had to do. We gave them the chance to believe they could score. It was a self-inflicted defeat.”

I watch Christian Atsu every weekend and I struggle to see his impact on the Newcastle team. — Nathan Quao (@nathan_quao) November 4, 2017

Matt Ritchie hit the base of the post with one curling effort, while the winger and fellow wideman Christian Atsu also produced stunning saves from Asmir Begovic at St.James' Park.

It was Dwight Gayle's disallowed strike from Ritchie's shot that hit the upright, however, that will rankle with Newcastle's fans after the match.

Not getting Rafa Benitez the striker he wanted in the summer is proving to be a huge mistake - something we all knew it would be #NUFC — Andrew Musgrove (@ADMusgrove) November 4, 2017

The striker was adjudged to have been offside as he tapped home the rebound, but replays suggested he was onside from the next phase of play.

Despite this, Benitez refused to blame that incident for the defeat and admitted that there was no point dwelling on it now that it had happened.

The Spaniard added: “I'll not talk about the decisions, because I'm not very happy with the decisions.

“Once you lose, it doesn’t matter if it's tough or not. We lost. We didn't do what we had to do in a lot of occasions."

