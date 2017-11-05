​Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Lauds Players' Spirit Following Dramatic Stoppage-Time Winner

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has lauded his side's tenacity after they snatched all three points against Deportivo La Coruna in the dying moments of the game at the Estadio Riazor on Saturday afternoon.

For the majority of the 90 minutes it looked as though Atleti were set to continue their disappointing and uninspiring form of late, however a stoppage-time Thomas Partey free-kick was enough to secure maximum points for the sixth time this season and extend their unbeaten run to 11 games.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Following the win the Argentine was quick to praise his players' efforts and their determination to claim the win.

"It was a tough match and the team responded well", Simeone told the club's official website.

"We were always in the match and that’s what gave us the chance to win it.

"I loved the team’s hard work. We won thanks to a set piece play, something that we especially like."

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

The result extended Atletico Madrid's unbeaten streak so far this term to 11 games, matching Barcelona and Valencia who are the only other two sides yet to taste defeat in the Spanish top-flight.

The victory also kept Atleti well within the title picture, with the gap to Barca, who secured their 10th win of the campaign on Saturday evening with a 2-1 victory over Sevilla, remaining at eight points.

"We’re a competitive team and I always think of the positives", Simeone added.

"We have 23 points and we still haven’t lost."

Barcelona just don't let up at the top! 📈🔥 pic.twitter.com/Eu6STadG2m — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 4, 2017

The dramatic winner also sent Atletico three points ahead of bitter city rivals Real Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane's side having the chance to get back on level terms on Sunday when they welcome Las Palmas to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.