Bayern President Reveals That He Has Pulled His Side Out of the Race to Sign Arsenal Superstar

Bayern Munich president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that the club has stepped away from of a potential deal to sign Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez, leaving him a clear path towards his dream move to Manchester City.

Rummenigge has ruled out Bayern from trying to sign the Chilean in the summer, as the player appears to have his heart set on playing under Pep Guardiola.

"I think Sanchez has already decided which club [to join], so I suppose that the door will be closed in January," he told Sky Germany (via Goal.com).

Sanchez is out of contract in the summer, though Arsenal will be looking to cash in on him during the January transfer window, if the fee is enough to sway an ardent Arsene Wenger.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Wenger has tried to remedy the rumours, lobbying that the Chilean will not leave in January. Wenger said, "You say everybody thinks City will come in for Alexis – I am part of everybody and I don't think he will go" (via Goal.com).

In a summer that was laced with “Will he? Won’t he?” transfer narratives, City heavily pursued Sanchez, but failed as Arsenal also failed to secure his replacement in Thomas Lemar.

Rumminegge has outlined that his club will not be drawn into over-zealous spending in January, despite Bayern needing a replacement for Robert Lewandowski – if he were to befall to injury.

"The possibilities will be limited," he added. "If you have a good player, you will not give him up - or only for a huge amount of money".

Manager, Jupp Heynckes has enjoyed a near-perfect start to his return to the Bayern reign. His side put to the sword a flitting Dortmund side, winning 3-1 away at the Westfalenstadion. The win saw them return to their usual place at the summit of the Bundesliga.

If Bayern are to remain there - as well as bolster their chances of Champions League glory - they’ll have to be shrewd about who they bring in in January.

"We will not be ready to spend horrendous money on a transfer. But maybe there is a good candidate who does not cost a lot of money and makes sense", said Rummenigge.